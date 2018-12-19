Agents search for suspected border-crosser who fell from cliff

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol rescue workers searched on the ground and by helicopter for a person suspected of crossing the border illegally before falling off a cliff on Otay Mountain Wednesday.

HAPPENING NOW: Rescue mission underway. #AirandMarineOperations assets are assisting #USBP #BORSTAR ground agents in the search for a suspected illegal alien reported to have fallen off a cliff on Otay Mountain. UH-60 Blackhawk with hoist deployed for potential medevac. #CBP pic.twitter.com/hAhmrIiqPH — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 19, 2018

Border Patrol said the search started around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about the person falling from a cliff on the mountain. Agents from the department’s Air and Marine Operations unit used a Blackhawk helicopter to search for the person. The helicopter had a hoist basket in case the person had to be airlifted out of a remote area.