2 children hospitalized after crash at Santee intersection

SANTEE, Calif. – Two children were hospitalized Tuesday evening for treatment of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision in Santee.

Deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Mast and Halbern Boulevards and determined that a vehicle traveling north on Halberns Boulevard ran a red light and collided with a vehicle traveling west on Mast Boulevard, according to Sgt. Aaron Montan of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the vehicle traveling westbound suffered minor injuries and two juvenile passengers were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego with non-life threatening injuries, Montan said.

It was unclear if the driver of the vehicle that was struck was treated at the scene or taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Montan said.

The makes and models of the vehicles were not immediately available.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Montan said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.