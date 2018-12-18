SDSU basketball star facing second lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State basketball player Jalen McDaniels is now facing a second civil lawsuit against him in the state of Washington.

The suit was filed by Tally Thomas, a former student and friend of McDaniels. Both attended Federal Way Public High School near Seattle before McDaniels enrolled at SDSU.

Thomas is accusing McDaniels of hiding in a closet to record her while she was having an intimate moment with a mutual friend and later sharing the video with others at their school.

Last week, Gwen Gabert, another former student at Federal Way High, filed a similar civil suit against McDaniels. That complaint alleges McDaniels recorded Gabert without her consent while they were engaging in a sexual act. McDaniels is also accused of disseminating the video.

"It's eerily similar in terms of the harm caused to these women," said attorney Joan Mell, who represents both plaintiffs.

Both lawsuits seek unspecified damages.

"A jury is going to make that decision. They'll put a number on it," said Mell.

McDaniels has not spoken publicly about the allegations. His attorney, Jeremy Warren, told FOX 5 they "were expecting this and there's really nothing new to add, we will address the matter in court."