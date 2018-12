SAN DIEGO — The minimum wage for employees working in the city of San Diego will increase to $12 on January 1, 2019.

The rate will be an increase of 50 cents, from the current minimum wage of $11.50, to $12.

The hike applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the city of San Diego. The ordinance applies to all industries and businesses within the city.