San Diego kids choir sings with Barry Manilow

SAN DIEGO – A local elementary school choir had a special honor when they sang on stage with famed musician Barry Manilow.

Students from Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary School joined Manilow during his San Diego performance last week.

Principal Lis Sloan said Manilow’s producers reached out to San Diego Unified School District asking for a school to join him on stage.

“We jumped on the opportunity. Who won’t want to sing with Barry Manilow?” Sloan said.

A second-grade boy was selected to sing with Manilow.

“During a reheseral, we were asked who knew the words to a song and I raised my hand,” he said.

Watch the video above to see the students give an encore performance at FOX 5 San Diego Tuesday.