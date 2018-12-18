High winds postpone Tuesday’s rocket launch

UPDATE: The Delta IV Heavy launch has been scrubbed Tuesday due to high winds. The launch is now planned for Wednesday at 5:44 p.m. PST.

The #DeltaIVHeavy launch of #NROL71 has been scrubbed today due to high winds. Launch is now planned for 12/19 at 5:44pm PST. https://t.co/wLoggekye0 — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 18, 2018

SAN DIEGO – Southern Californians are likely to see a colorful display in the sky Tuesday as a rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The Delta IV rocket is set to launch at 5:57 p.m. from the military base in Santa Barbara County. The rocket will be carrying a reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

It was initially scheduled to launch on December 8, but it was canceled seconds before liftoff due to a technical glitch.

Rocket launches from the California air base have created stunning light shows in the skies over the West Coast. Tuesday’s launch may rival other spectacular displays depending on cloud cover.

