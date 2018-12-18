Police searching for gunman who robbed El Cerrito smoke shop

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were searching for a gunman suspected of robbing an El Cerrito smoke shop.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday at So Cal Smoke Shop at 6080 University Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The thief walked into the store with a bag, gave the clerk the bag, pointed a black handgun at the employee and demanded money from the register, Buttle said.

The clerk complied, but as he was filling the bag the gunman also demanded cigars, Buttle said.

The employee put cigars in the bag along with an undisclosed amount of money and gave the bag to the suspect, who fled on foot westbound on University Avenue, Buttle said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic man in his 20s with an average build. He was last seen wearing black pants and a white hoodie.