Iconic actress Penny Marshall dead at 75

LOS ANGELES — Legendary actress Penny Marshall died at age 75, it was announced Tuesday.
The iconic actress was perhaps best known for her role as Laverne DeFazio in American sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley’ that ran from 1976-1983.
Marshall also directed the sports classic film ‘A League of Their Own,’ that featured her daughter own daughter, Tracy. Popular director Ava DuVernay shared her condolences on Twitter. “Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed.”
Actress Busy Phillips also thanked her for everything in Marshall’s memory.
She was part of Hollywood royalty. Her father was director, producer and screenwriter, Garry Marshall, one of the masterminds behind ‘Happy Days.’
She also sat in the director’s chair for ‘Awakenings,’ starring the late Robin Williams.
Marshall received treatment for brain in lung cancer in 2009, TMZ reported.
The actress and director died due to complications from diabetes, according to reports.
This story is developing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.