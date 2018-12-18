Iconic actress Penny Marshall dead at 75

LOS ANGELES — Legendary actress Penny Marshall died at age 75, it was announced Tuesday.

“Big.” “A League of Their Own.” “Awakenings.” Today, we say goodbye to one of the greats. Penny Marshall, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/AURlD8EG32 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 18, 2018

The iconic actress was perhaps best known for her role as Laverne DeFazio in American sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley’ that ran from 1976-1983.

Marshall also directed the sports classic film ‘A League of Their Own,’ that featured her daughter own daughter, Tracy. Popular director Ava DuVernay shared her condolences on Twitter. “Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed.”

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

Actress Busy Phillips also thanked her for everything in Marshall’s memory.

Oh Penny Marshall. 💔 Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.❤️ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 18, 2018

She was part of Hollywood royalty. Her father was director, producer and screenwriter, Garry Marshall, one of the masterminds behind ‘Happy Days.’

She also sat in the director’s chair for ‘Awakenings,’ starring the late Robin Williams.

Marshall received treatment for brain in lung cancer in 2009, TMZ reported.

The actress and director died due to complications from diabetes, according to reports.

This story is developing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.