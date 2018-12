SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out at a mobile home in Oak Park Tuesday night, leaving three people homeless.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called out to the Bayview Mobile Home Park in the 2000 block of Bayview Heights Drive around 7:30 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke on one end of the single-wide trailer, but were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby properties.

No one was injured. Red Cross will help the three adults find a place to stay.