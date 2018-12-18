× Fight near high school ends in gunfire

SAN DIEGO – One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon after gunshots were fired during a fight outside a popular sandwich shop near Kearny Mesa High School, police said.

At least four shots were fired in the 7600 block of Linda Vista Road, police said. At least one of the bullets shattered a window of K Sandwiches. A bystander was injured by flying glass, investigators said. The extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately clear.

The shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. The people involved in the fight appeared to be high school students, witnesses told police. Kearny Mesa High School, which is two blocks from the shooting scene, let out at 3:30 p.m.

One juvenile suspect was arrested, but the other young people involved in the fight ran off, police said.