Driver dies after causing chain-reaction crash on SR-76

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A driver who caused a chain-reaction crash on state Route 76 in Oceanside has died, police said Tuesday.

A 67-year-old man driving westbound on SR-76 approaching the intersection at Old Grove rear-ended the vehicle in front of him causing a chain reaction into another vehicle, Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis said. The 3-car crash happened Monday at 3:55 p.m.

The driver who caused the crash was conscious and speaking to officers, but when he was taken to a hospital “his health drastically changed,” Davis said. The unidentified man later died.

None of the other people involved in the collisions were injured, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision should call accident investigator Clint Bussey at 760-435-4431.