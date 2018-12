× Deputies search for gunman after drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO — One person was rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in the La Presa area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jamacha Boulevard near Grand Avenue.

The victim was possibly shot in the head and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Deputies are searching for the gunman, who was described only as driving a white vehicle.