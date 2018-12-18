Cherished Mission Valley country bar set to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Customers of 'InCahoots' in Mission Valley are fighting to keep the popular country music bar and restaurant open.

'InChatoots' is scheduled to close its doors on New Year's Eve.

The bar is known in the community as a healing place for survivors of the Las Vegas massacre.

“I can speak for the entire community when I say that we are just absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Shiva Ghaed said. “My understanding is the land was sold and the lease was not extended."

'InCahoots' General Manager Gary Martin released to following statement to FOX 5:

"We're thankful for the 26 years we've had and looking forward to finding a new location to call home. It's a sad time for all of our amazing employees and incredible customers."