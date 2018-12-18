2nd suspect in murder of Navy sailor arrested in Mexico

SAN DIEGO — A second man suspected in the shooting death of a Navy sailor who pulled over on a freeway ramp to help a seemingly stranded driver was arrested Tuesday.

Curtis Adams, 21, died from a gunshot wound after he and his girlfriend pulled over on the transition ramp from southbound state Route 15 to northbound Interstate 5 to help what they believed was a stranded driver in the early morning hours of October 22. Adams got out of his car and was immediately shot.

On Tuesday, Mexican authorities arrested 24-year-old Edson Acuna. He will be booked into jail for murder.

After the shooting, police arrested Edson’s brother, 21-year-old Brandon Acuna. Investigators believe Brandon Acuna was also involved in a separate shooting 10 minutes before Adams was killed, in which shots were fired at a man after he encountered people trying to break into his vehicle on Boundary Street in Mount Hope. He escaped injury, police said.

Adams, originally from Brooklyn, enlisted in the Navy in 2016 and was a steelworker with Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 stationed at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.