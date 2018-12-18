7-year-old struck by car while looking at Christmas lights, police say

SAN DIEGO — A young boy is hospitalized Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle and sustaining a serious injury to his left leg, police said.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Newport Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The child’s family was walking on the north side of the street looking at Christmas lights on the south side of the street when the 7-year-old boy stepped from the north curb into the street and was struck by a 2006 Lexus sedan driven by a 55-year-old male headed west on Newport Avenue, Buttle said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with a serious leg injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

The Lexus driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Buttle said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, he said.