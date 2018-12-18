18-year-old suspected of multiple sex assaults

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults across San Diego County.

Seth Roberts is suspected of three cases in Pacific Beach, Bonita and Otay Mesa West between early October and late November, according to San Diego Police Department.

Roberts was described as white, 5’7″ and 143 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair, is clean shaven and often wore a black-and-white beanie and traveled on his skateboard. Police say Roberts identified himself as “Seth” to young females, whom he told he was from out-of-state. He then sexually assaulted them with a weapon, police said.

Roberts was being held on $1,250,000 bail.

Any additional victims or people with information are asked to call SDPD’s Sex Crime Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.