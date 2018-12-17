× Police seek 3 bandits behind South Bay home invasion

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for three men responsible for a home invasion in San Diego’s Bay Terraces neighborhood early Monday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Terra Cotta Road.

Someone in the home spotted three uninvited guests when one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded property, according to Officer Frank Cali with the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects left the home with an unspecified amount of property after pistol-whipping the victim, said Cali.

The bandits fled the scene in a stolen maroon 2011 Toyota Rav4 with California license plate No. 6UJW830, said Cali.

The suspects were described as men aged 17-21 wearing all dark clothing.

Police are investigating the robbery.