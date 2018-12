× Person pulled from window as firefighters battle blaze

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A fire damaged a half-dozen apartment units in Lakeside early Monday.

Heartland Fire Department went to the apartment complex on Mapleview Street around 4 a.m. due to a fire. When they arrived, at least one person needed to be rescued from a second-story window.

Most residents were evacuated during the fire.

Two people suffered minor injuries.