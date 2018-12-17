High surf hits San Diego coastline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory Monday.

The advisory went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday. Large surf with strong and dangerous rip currents were expected, with sets possibly reaching 13 feet.

The highest surf was expected to be south of Del Mar.

High surf and strong rip currents were expected to continue through Tuesday evening. The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

San Diego lifeguards closed the Ocean Beach pier due to the high surf. There has been no damage to the pier, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.