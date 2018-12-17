Congressional members accompany migrants seeking asylum at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTAY MESA, Calif. -- Two members of Congress spent their Monday with about 15 Central American asylum seekers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry trying to observe how they were treated by U.S. officials.

The group of asylum seekers was made up of mostly unaccompanied minors, along with a mother and five of her children.

Representative Nanette Barragán and Representative Jimmy Gomez, who both serve the Los Angeles area, were outspoken on social media throughout the day demanding answers. When border officials said the group could not be processed due to capacity issues, Barragán and Gomez demanded to see the facility, but were never granted their request.

.@CBP has refused to show @repbarragan and I any sign of a capacity issue and we have been here for 5 hours. https://t.co/bm88BmYYve — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) December 18, 2018

"No one has been allowed in to see if they have the capacity, so we are here to observe to make sure they are following U.S. law and international law," said Rep. Gomez, who was joined by lawyers and advocacy groups.

HAPPENING NOW: I am at the border with @RepBarragan investigating reports of @CBP illegally turning away asylum seekers. We’ve been with them in Otay Mesa for 3.5 hours waiting for them to be processed. pic.twitter.com/kUSg7ryu75 — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) December 18, 2018

A tweet from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Monday evening said the large influx of Central Americans arriving at U.S. ports of entry has put a strain on the system, confirming it is currently at capacity.

By 9 p.m. Monday, most of the 15 asylum seekers at Otay Mesa had been taken in for processing, except for one family and a man, according to Rep. Barragán.

Update: 8 unaccompanied minors and a family of 6 have been taken in to hopefully be processed. But we are still here with a family with young children and a male adult. https://t.co/mlLSCQ6yMr — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) December 18, 2018

Meanwhile, the number of troops stationed at the border has drastically gone down. As of last week, the total number of military supporting customs and border protection along the southwest border was about 5,200. More than 2,000 troops are now back at their home bases, leaving around 3,000 at the border to provide ongoing support for CBP officers and border patrol agents.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed to FOX 5 there will be a larger military presence in Imperial Beach through Christmas for additional construction support.