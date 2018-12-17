Child among 4 injured in apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A child was among four people who were rushed to hospitals Monday night when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

The fire started around 7:40 p.m. at the building in the 4700 block of Home Avenue.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews rescued a child and an adult who were in the apartment. They were taken to hospitals along with two other adults to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Brenda Walker lives in the complex. She rushed to notify her neighbors when she saw danger.

"I was getting ready to go to church and I saw black smoke and I knocked on everyone's door and yelled, 'fire,'" Walker said.

Investigators say the family's Christmas tree may be to blame for the blaze.