SAN DIEGO — A boy and his mother were injured in a crash involving a big rig Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 805 near Adams Avenue. A car slammed into a big rig which had stopped to help another semi truck that had stalled in the middle lanes.

The mother suffered serious injuries. The boy is expected to be OK.

Four lanes were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.