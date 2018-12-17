Body discovered near Moonlight Beach

ENCININTAS, Calif. — A body was discovered near Moonlight Beach in Encinitas Monday, said officials.

The body was discovered in a body of bushes around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Second and B Streets, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was identified as a transient male in his 50s or 60s, said the Sheriff’s office.

There were no signs of foul play.

The cause of death has not been determined.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes, Lt. Dave Perkins said.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available.