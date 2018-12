SAN DIEGO — It’s an old cliche, but for the Lakeside Fire Department, saving a cat stuck in a tree was actually all in a day’s work Sunday.

Firefighters used a truck’s cherry picker to rescue the frightened feline from a palm tree around 11 a.m.

It doesn't happen often; a "cat stuck in a tree" rescue in Lakeside today. An example of firefighters out doing what needs to be done! #LKSE202s #CustomerService #CatRescue pic.twitter.com/gYayq2YTE4 — Lakeside Fire (LKS) (@LakesideFire) December 16, 2018

“An example of firefighters out doing what needs to be done,” the station wrote on Twitter. Well done.