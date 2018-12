SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Bay lit up with holiday spirit Sunday as festive boats sailed from Shelter Island to the ferry landing in Coronado for the annual “Parade of Lights.”

It was the 47th edition of the event, organized by the Port of San Diego. This year’s theme was “Tropical Island Christmas.”

Held on two Sunday nights — this week and last — the event draws more than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors to the bay, organizers said.