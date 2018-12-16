One shot, another stabbed at house party in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — One person was shot and another stabbed at a house party in El Cajon, police said Sunday.

Several 911 calls came in to police at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday reporting a fight at a party on Andover Road just east of South Second Street, El Cajon Police Lt. Eric Taylor said.

Callers reported that multiple people had been kicked out and drove off in a silver car before turning around and firing shots at partygoers who were still outside, Taylor said. One person, a woman in her 20s, was shot in the abdomen.

She was taken to a local hospital and was undergoing surgery in stable condition, Taylor said.

No one else was hit by gunfire, but when police arrived at the home, they found a man in his 50s had also been stabbed in the buttocks, according to Taylor.

The suspects had already left by the time officers arrived, and no one was in custody as of Sunday afternoon.