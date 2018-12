SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in the chest Sunday evening in the East Village.

San Diego Police told FOX 5 the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. on 12th and Market streets. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Police were still searching for the person who attacked the man.

Stabbing in East Village, 13th Street @ Market Street. One transported via ambulance, 10 SDPD squad cars. @fox5sandiego @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/fLjVOSQeAc — HaloFever004 (@halofever004) December 17, 2018

