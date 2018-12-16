Family searches for missing Pacific Beach man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A family is desperately searching for a man who went missing near Pacific Beach.

The family of LeeRoy Razo says the 35-year-old went missing Sunday, Dec. 9. His wife, Kim, says his car was discovered near Kate Sessions park.

"He didn't take his backpack or anything. I'm not sure if he's hurt, cold or hungry. I'm just worried," Razo said. "I just want him to call me and check his messages."

Razo is a 35-year-old Native American man with long, black hair that is often braided. He is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. If you have any information that might help locate Razo, you're asked to call San Diego Police.