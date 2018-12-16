CHP chases ambulance stolen by patient

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A patient led officers on a wild chase after he stole an ambulance near Lake Elsinore Saturday, KTLA reported.

The chase started around 3 p.m. when the man escaped his restraints on a gurney and stole the vehicle, officials said. He started driving north on Interstate 15, remaining on that course through the San Bernardino area and up into the Cajon Pass.

California Highway Patrol officers stayed close behind, chasing the man until he got out of the ambulance and ran from officers in the Hesperia area. The man was arrested a short time later.