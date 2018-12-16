85-year-old pedestrian suffers skull fracture, brain bleed following hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A woman was seriously hurt when she was struck by a car while crossing a street in downtown San Diego, police said Sunday.

The 85-year-old woman was trying to cross Cedar Street at First Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Saturday and failed to obey a red pedestrian signal, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said. An oncoming truck, driven by a 43-year- old man, did not stop in time and hit the woman.

The crash left the pedestrian with a skull fracture and a brain bleed, Heims said.

Police initially were investigating the crash as a minor injury collision, but upgraded it to a serious injury collision when they determined the woman’s injuries were more serious than they originally concluded, according to Heims.

Police don’t suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Traffic detectives were investigating.