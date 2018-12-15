University Heights fight ends in stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was in jail Saturday night after an argument in University Heights ended in a stabbing.

The fight started on the near a tattoo shop on Park Boulevard around 6 p.m. Two men were fighting on the sidewalk when one pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other man in the leg, according to police.

The man's injuries were minor and he was not taken to the hospital.

The man who pulled out the knife told officers he was defending himself, an SDPD Watch Commander told FOX 5, but he was arrested.

The sidewalk on Park Boulevard was taped off for about an hour while officers investigated.