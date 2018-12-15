St. Paul’s Cathedral holds candlelight vigil for Sandy Hook victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- People packed the pews inside St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral Friday to honor those who lost their lives during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and in other mass shootings since.

The service included prayer and song, and people who were affected by mass shootings shared their stories.

Victoria Koenitzer attended UC Santa Barbara when a gunman killed six people and injured 14 others in 2014. She lost two of her friends that day.

"I hope people hear my story, and when the next shooting happens, they will want to take action," she told FOX 5.