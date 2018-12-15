Residents finally return to East Village homeless shelter after flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents forced out of an East Village homeless shelter by flooding earlier this month are now settling back into their home.

The 300 displaced residents of Alpha Project in the East Village spent almost a week and a half in a temporary shelter at SDCCU Stadium after a winter storm destroyed their belongings and left them without a place to sleep.

With the help of the city, the mayor and MTS, they were back in their home Saturday. Alpha Project President Bob McElroy said everyone is happy and settling in.

"We’re back in business. The miracles are happening again. It’s going to be one day at a time,” he told FOX 5.

When the floodwaters started rising, many residents left the facility with just the clothes on their back. Most of their belongings were destroyed by the water.

“Our folks never complained. And then to see the outpouring of the community. Our folks got to see that," McElroy said.

With the help of so many, the residents are just grateful to be in a place that they’re most comfortable, just in time for the holidays.

“We make it a home," McElroy said. "We’re going to have our Christmas party on Wednesday just like everybody else and we’ve got gifts coming to our folks ... Our folks live here with peace, dignity. Just waiting for that day when they’re going to get their real home."