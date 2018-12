DANA POINT, Calif. — A small airplane landed safely on the beach in Dana Point Saturday.

The emergency landing happened around 2:30 p.m. at Doheny State Beach. The pilot and passenger were both uninjured and no one on the ground was hurt during the landing.

Dana Point: Emergency landing of a small Cessna airplane. No injuries to pilot or passenger. No injuries on the ground. pic.twitter.com/irrPFdb7Ej — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 15, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.