Deputy injured trying to stop man from smashing red light camera with bat

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A Sheriff’s deputy was injured in Encinitas Saturday after approaching a man who witnesses said was smashing a red light camera with a baseball bat.

Whoa, just spotted this scene in #Encinitas at the Shell Station on the corner of El Calmino and Encinitas Blvd. Saw one Police Officer being put into an ambulance, glad he was up and alert and seemed unharmed. pic.twitter.com/7f2lGEdbcH — Michael Hadland (@MichaelHadland) December 15, 2018

Deputies got the call around 2:30 p.m. that a man was hitting the camera near a shopping center at El Camino Real and Encinitas Boulevard, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department watch commander told FOX 5.

After approaching the man, some kind of struggle broke out and the deputy was injured. They were taken to the hospital but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. The watch commander was still gathering information about exactly how the deputy was hurt.

The man was arrested after the struggle. Photos from witnesses showed him in handcuffs with a spit hood over his head.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.