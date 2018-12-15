Authorities identify pedestrian killed in SR-54 crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities have identified a pedestrian killed while walking on a South Bay freeway earlier this month.

Shawn Gilbert Priddy, 57, was walking in the westbound lanes of state Route 54 just past Interstate 805 the evening of Dec. 2 when he was hit by a car, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash was reported at 10:20 p.m., when the suspected driver returned a borrowed Ford Explorer to its owner in Chula Vista, the California Highway Patrol said the next day.

The alleged driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Officers were able to find Priddy at about 11:40 p.m. The CHP had no information on why he was walking on the freeway.