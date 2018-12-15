61-year-old identified as victim killed in solo North County crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Officials have identified a man killed in a single- vehicle crash in San Marcos last week.

Renato Uclaray, 61, was found in the early morning hours of Dec. 6 in his badly damaged car on North Twin Oaks Valley Road near La Cienega Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A passing driver called police around 5:30 a.m. that day to report a sedan with significant damage stopped in the road’s center divider, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. Paramedics headed to the scene and discovered Uclaray unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.