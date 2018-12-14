Hairstylist to housekeeper: Who gets a holiday tip and how much?

SAN DIEGO – Tis the season to say a special thank you to the people who make your life easier all year long.
From a daycare provider to dog walker, Brett Gottlieb of Comprehensive Advisor revealed a guide to giving gratuities.
Who should we tip this time of year and how much?
- It depends on how often you use the service and how long you’ve been a client.
- Sometimes, it’s best to give cash. There are other times when a small gift is just as appropriate.
- With a little creativity, you can show gratitude to everyone on your list without blowing your budget.
Child Care/Nannies
- Tip regular babysitter up to one evening’s pay and a small gift (handmade or store bought) from your child
- Daycare provider should receive $25-$70 and a small gift from your child
- Teachers appreciate a small gift or a gift card (check with the school’s policy)
Beauty/Personal Care
- Massage therapists, hairstylists and manicurists seen year-round should receive an extra tip
Delivery Services
- UPS or FedEx driver should get $15-$25, depending on how often you get packages delivered
- The newspaper carrier’s tip should be $5-$25, depending on how often you get the paper
- By law, U.S. Postal Service mail carriers cannot accept cash, checks or gift cards
- But you can give your mail carrier a small gift, snack or beverage that costs less than $20, according to Emily Post Institute
Restaurants
- Feeling generous? Tip your waiter or waitress 25%
- If you’re eating a local diner where a meal is inexpensive, you might consider a generous tip. A 40% tip on a $10 meal would only make your bill $14 and you’d make your server’s day.
Who aren’t we tipping that we should be?
Dog groomer, dog walker, housekeeper, doorman, mechanic, handyman, trash collector, gardener
- All appreciate an extra tip or gift this time of year
- The big box store clerk deserves a tip if they carry a large item like a big screen tv or a treadmill to your car. The clerk averages about $10 an hour, so a $10 tip would surely make their day.
