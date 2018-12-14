Hairstylist to housekeeper: Who gets a holiday tip and how much?

SAN DIEGO – Tis the season to say a special thank you to the people who make your life easier all year long.

From a daycare provider to dog walker, Brett Gottlieb of Comprehensive Advisor revealed a guide to giving gratuities.

Who should we tip this time of year and how much?

It depends on how often you use the service and how long you’ve been a client.

Sometimes, it’s best to give cash. There are other times when a small gift is just as appropriate.

With a little creativity, you can show gratitude to everyone on your list without blowing your budget.

Child Care/Nannies

Tip regular babysitter up to one evening’s pay and a small gift (handmade or store bought) from your child

Daycare provider should receive $25-$70 and a small gift from your child

Teachers appreciate a small gift or a gift card (check with the school’s policy)

Beauty/Personal Care

Massage therapists, hairstylists and manicurists seen year-round should receive an extra tip

Delivery Services

UPS or FedEx driver should get $15-$25, depending on how often you get packages delivered

The newspaper carrier’s tip should be $5-$25, depending on how often you get the paper

By law, U.S. Postal Service mail carriers cannot accept cash, checks or gift cards

But you can give your mail carrier a small gift, snack or beverage that costs less than $20, according to Emily Post Institute

Restaurants

Feeling generous? Tip your waiter or waitress 25%

If you’re eating a local diner where a meal is inexpensive, you might consider a generous tip. A 40% tip on a $10 meal would only make your bill $14 and you’d make your server’s day.

Who aren’t we tipping that we should be?

Dog groomer, dog walker, housekeeper, doorman, mechanic, handyman, trash collector, gardener

All appreciate an extra tip or gift this time of year

The big box store clerk deserves a tip if they carry a large item like a big screen tv or a treadmill to your car. The clerk averages about $10 an hour, so a $10 tip would surely make their day.

