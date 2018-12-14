Former North County school security guard faces child-porn charges

VISTA, Calif. — A 65-year-old former Valley Center High School security guard was behind bars Friday on suspicion of online child sexual exploitation, authorities reported.

Steven Lloyd Duncan of Escondido was taken into custody Monday, according to the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which made the arrest.

Duncan allegedly communicated with former students of the Cole Grade Road campus via social media, and received and transmitted sexually explicit images of minors. Investigators served a search warrant at his home several months ago, San Diego police Sgt. Dale Flamand said.

The suspect worked at the school from 2003 to 2014, according to the Valley Center Pauma Unified School District.

“At this time, we have been informed that none of his identified (alleged) victims are from our community,” district Superintendent Ron McCowan said.

McCowan added that his agency was “making every effort to cooperate with law enforcement” regarding the ongoing investigation in the case.

Duncan, who is unmarried, was being held on $500,000 bail in county jail in Vista on suspicion of five felony charges of luring a minor for sexual purposes and possessing and transmitting child pornography; and two misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a minor.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.