Cleanup still underway one week after destructive flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- A week after a strong rain storm, businesses across San Diego County that had been damaged by flooding were still cleaning up the mud and debris.

The flood waters stranded dozens of cars across the region over the course of a 5-hour downpour. Some drivers tried to push through deep floodwaters before their cars were eventually damaged. Stranded drivers were then rescued by lifeguards, or in some cases, waded away from their flooded cars.

"I've been here for 24, almost 25 years and I've never seen it this bad," said Jose Reyes, owner of A and G Collision Center on 16th Avenue in National City. "It was bad. We were backed up almost four days and we're barely catching up."

The collision center lost four cars but were covered by insurance. Others weren't as lucky.

"If [the water] is above the seats it's done because underneath the dash there are a lot of wiring components," Reyes said.

Another rain storm is in forecasted to hit the area next week. For Reyes and his coworkers, that's not welcome news.

"I hope it's not that bad but knowing that, I think I'm going to take the precautions and start preparing myself," Reyes said.

At the Alpha Project homeless shelter in downtown San Diego Friday night, city crews were working towards reopening the 300 beds. Crews were pumping water from a vacant property next door in an effort to meet Mayor Kevin Faulconer's deadline to reopen the shelter by noon Saturday.