Win VIP tickets to the San Diego International Auto Show
-
Enter to win Gulls hockey tickets!
-
Win tickets to see Paul McCartney at Petco Park!
-
Mega Millions ticket matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in San Diego
-
Winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in South Carolina
-
Paul McCartney to rock Petco Park in June
-
-
Justin Timberlake adds San Diego stop to ‘Man of the Woods’ tour
-
Holiday By the Bay opens at San Diego Bayfront Park
-
FOX 5 San Diego Gulls Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
Here are the Powerball winning numbers
-
New electric car models coming soon
-
-
FOX 5 San Diego Gulls Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
‘Electric Love’ to show at San Diego International Film Festival
-
FOX 5 Paul McCartney Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules