South Bay residents worry holiday inflatables are being targeted

SAN DIEGO -- Residents of an Otay Mesa neighborhood are banding together to protect their Santas, Olafs, Frostys and other holiday inflatables.

On Tuesday night, Erica Cabrera's home security cameras recorded two people trying to steal her blow-up yard decorations. The pair ran away when one of them unplugged a Santa and all the lights went off.

But Cabrera says one came back two nights later and again tried and failed to steal an inflatable. This episode was also caught on camera.

Since then, neighbors have pledged to help keep an eye out for the suspect who appears to be a Latino male in his late teens.

"It's upsetting and at the same time, whether they're kids or not, it's scary," said Cabrera.

Cabrera said the same person recently walked into her garage and stole a couple of extension chords. She has not reported the incidents to police because as she said, it's unlikely officers would take her claims seriously.