× Park ranger’s truck stolen from Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested after a city truck was stolen in Balboa Park Thursday morning, police said.

San Diego police said a man drove away in the truck at 7:30 a.m. and headed to Hillcrest. The truck was found abandoned on University Avenue near Ibis Street.

The unidentified suspect was found a short time later and arrested, police said.