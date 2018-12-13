Motorcyclist injured in Mission Valley crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was injured Thursday in a collision with another vehicle in Mission Valley East.

A 31-year-old woman driving west in a Lexus ES350 was attempting to make a left turn about 5:30 p.m. into a business complex in the 2200 block of Camino Del Rio South, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

Eastbound traffic stopped to allow the woman to make the left, Heims said.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man on a Harley Davidson, was heading eastbound in the right lane and was on the right of the stopped vehicles when the bike ran into the Lexus as the car was pulling into the business complex parking lot, Heims said.

“The rider of the motorcycle sustained a fractured tibia and fibula and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries,” Heims said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, he said.