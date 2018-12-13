Imperial Beach man guilty of traveling to have sex with 9-year-old

ATLANTA — A man from Imperial Beach was found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday of traveling across the country to have sex with a 9-year-old girl, the Associated Press reported.

Thirty-nine-year-old Craig Alan Castenada responded to a Craigslist ad posted by an undercover FBI agent posing as a mother seeking a “teacher” for her 9-year-old daughter. Castenada responded to the ad, mentioning he had experience molesting children, including a 4-year-old.

Castenada made arrangements to travel to Atlanta and kept in contact with the undercover agent for several weeks. Before getting on a plane, he sent a message telling the “mother” to purchase lubricant and sex toys.

Castenada was arrested by FBI agents on May 2, 2015 at the Atlanta Airport. He was convicted after a three-day trial.