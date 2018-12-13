National wave of bomb threats includes dozens in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Officials were investigating a wave of bomb threats made across the country Thursday, including dozens in the greater San Diego area.

As local law enforcement worked to investigate each threat, officials in some parts of the nation were ordering evacuations for threatened buildings, while others were already declaring the emails a widespread hoax.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were aware of the threats and were working with law enforcement to provide assistance. "As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety," the FBI said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told FOX 5 they had investigated at least 30 emailed bomb threats in their jurisdiction, but none of them had produced any credible threat. The majority of the emails were sent to businesses, but some were sent to residential locations.

San Diego police also fielded calls about more than 15 threats made to locations in the city.

Building managers told police they received email threats that there were explosive devices planted in their buildings, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The emails warned that if the people making the threats didn’t receive money within a certain amount of time they would detonate the devices.

Oceanside and Escondido police told FOX 5 they were investigating threats reported in their cities. Police were working to clear buildings in El Cajon and National City, as well, sheriff’s Lt. Karla Menzies told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"We are treating every call like a bomb threat," Menzies said. “Once (businesses) are receiving the email, they are basically calling 911 to report it and we are responding as we can."

The cases in San Diego came amid a flood of media and law enforcement reports confirming similar threats across the country. Law enforcement agencies, businesses, courthouses, universities and news outlets around the country have received the threats.

Los Angeles and San Francisco were among the California cities responding to the menacing emails. Affected states included Oklahoma, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Washington:

We're working a number of bomb threat calls in OKC. There have been similar threats called into several locations around the country. No credible threat found at this point. We encourage the public to continue to be vigilant and call with anything suspicious. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 13, 2018

We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time. pic.twitter.com/GowGG4oZ9l — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 13, 2018

(1/2) At approximately 10AM this morning #SFPD responded to reports of bomb threats at numerous locations throughout the city. SFPD is responding to each location. We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats. pic.twitter.com/AEyFanZRvr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 13, 2018