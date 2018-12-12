Woman accusing SDSU basketball star of filming sex video speaks out

SAN DIEGO – A 20-year-old woman spoke out Wednesday against San Diego State basketball player Jalen McDaniels, accusing him of using his phone to secretly record sexual activity between them when he was a senior in high school near Seattle three years ago.

“He said he wanted to give me a birthday kiss and that led to other things and that is the day that the video was taken,” Gwen Gabert told FOX 5. “I had no idea that he was doing that.”

Gabert says the then 17-year-old McDaniels shared the video with friends.

“I was just mortified,” Gabert said. “I was humiliated. I was so embarrassed and I just could not believe what happened.”

Gabert says her life turned upside down.

“I just started self-harming,” Gabert said. “I became extremely depressed, I had really bad anxiety. I developed PTSD and in April of 2017 is when I actually tried to take my own life two times.”

“Jalen has been running from this for far too long,” Gabert’s attorney Joan Mell said. “It’s time for him to own up, take responsibility.”

Mell has filed a civil suit against McDaniels on behalf of Gabert and a second woman.

“Realizing he did it to another girl in such a different way, he was hiding in the closet and she was with another boy,” Gabert said.

Through his attorney Jeremy Warren, McDaniels is denying the allegations.

“What is unfortunate is that whatever happened and whatever was alleged wasn’t fully dealt with way back when it happened,” Warren said.

Warren says after two criminal investigations, no charges were ever filed. But Mell says the King County District Attorney’s office could not get the evidence it needed because San Diego State police turned the matter over to the school’s athletic department and then Coach Steve Fisher.

“Coach Fisher shouldn’t have been put into the position,” Mell said. “I don’t know why law enforcement thought it appropriate to defer it to the coach as though it’s an athletic matter. It’s not. It’s a law enforcement matter.”

San Diego State University issued the following statement Wednesday evening:

San Diego State University and SDSU Athletics takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. First and foremost, we recognize that this is a difficult time for the individuals and loved ones of all those involved. The University is committed to helping students make the best possible decisions. Cultivating a campus culture that promotes human dignity, civility, and mutual respect is foundational to the University’s values, and all students are held to that high standard. An investigation completed by local municipal authorities in Washington state concerning the events that preceded the current student-athlete’s enrollment at the University resulted in no charges. At this time, there will be no change in the individual’s status at the University. The University will continue to monitor the situation.