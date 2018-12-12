Unconscious surfer rescued at popular La Jolla beach

SAN DIEGO – A surfer was found unconscious on a La Jolla beach near a popular surf spot Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Lifeguards went to Tourmaline park near 5100 La Jolla Boulevard at 8:10 a.m. after someone found a woman face down in the water, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Witnesses pulled her out of the water and performed CPR until lifeguards arrived, Munoz said. The woman in her 30s started breathing and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital.