Target to open small-format store in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO — Target plans to open a small-format store in Spring Valley, the company announced Wednesday.

The approximately 48,000-square-foot store will be located near the intersection of Sweetwater and Jamacha roads and is slated to open in 2020.

“Target enjoys serving guests throughout the greater San Diego area, and we’re excited by the opportunity to become part of the Spring Valley community and make shopping even easier and more inspiring for the neighborhood,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, Properties, Target.

The location will be the fourth small-format Target store to open in San Diego. A South Park store opened in 2015 and stores in Ocean Beach and North Park are set to open in 2019.