Poway residents weigh in on proposed housing development

Last November, the StoneRidge Country Club closed after a proposal to build condos on the land was shut down by voters . Now, new developers have come up with a plan they hope voters will go for. Wednesday night, they held a three-hour open house meeting where residents could stop by to look at the plans and ask questions.

POWAY, Calif. -- People are already raising concerns about a controversial golf course and plans to develop the land into an agricultural community and housing development.

Developer and longtime Poway resident Kevin McNamara said he and his partners want to build Farms at Stoneridge, a 160-home development.

“It’s single-family homes designed for older people and younger families. Most of the houses are single-story,” McNamara said.

Along with the homes, McNamara said there would be community gardens, a barn, trails and even a butterfly farm. Not to mention pools, tennis courts, a wedding venue and beer and wine garden.

“It’s going to be a real nice place to live and a community that will be focused on the organics, the gardening,” McNamara said.

Residents FOX 5 spoke with have mixed opinions about the idea.

"I was coming here very open-minded and excited and I'm heartbroken," Mary Beth Allen said. "What I was anticipating was open space and community area. To me, it's a very small area and it's just a huge housing project."

Resident Dale Long said he is skeptical about some things but is intrigued by the idea. "It could be a good deal," Long said. "[If] we want to keep our kids in Poway or in San Diego County we're going to have to build housing."

Though many people at Wednesday's meeting did not argue about the need for homes, they did voice concerns about the number of homes, traffic, safety and disturbing the peace and quiet. Developers said those are things they are working to address.